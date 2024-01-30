‘Will be approached…’ – Ben Jacobs shares what he’s heard from ‘Liverpool sources’ on manager search

Ben Jacobs has outlined what he’s heard from ‘Liverpool sources’ regarding the search for Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Anfield.

It was confirmed last Friday that the 56-year-old will depart at the end of the season, with the suddenness of the announcement sending shockwaves throughout the world of football and leaving Reds fans devastated.

Writing for GIVEMESPORT, the journalist shared the reasons behind the timing of that news being made public, along with an inside track on where the pursuit of a new manager currently stands.

Jacobs said: “Jurgen Klopp announcing he was leaving Liverpool at the end of the season came as a big surprise to most. However, Liverpool’s owners, FSG, and their senior leadership team have known Klopp’s decision for months. They were informed in November.

“The timing of Klopp’s public announcement was to avoid any distractions ahead of the business end of the season and to ensure the news didn’t leak first. This was inevitable with time, especially as the club starts to contact potential replacements.

“Liverpool sources insist no one is lined up just yet and several candidates will be approached in a process led by FSG chief Mike Gordon.”

READ MORE: Reliable reporter shares what he was ‘told’ by Leverkusen CEO about Alonso amid Liverpool links

READ MORE: Ex-Real Madrid boss named as ‘outside contender’ to replace Klopp; he’s thrashed the Reds before

The timing of Klopp’s announcement at least gives Liverpool a few months to line up a successor to have ready to come in straight away once the 56-year-old leaves at the end of May, rather than scrambling to find an immediate replacement.

With Jorg Schmadtke’s reign as sporting director coming to an end on Thursday night once the January transfer window shuts, that role is likely to take more urgent priority among Anfield chiefs.

A multitude of managerial candidates have already been mooted, many of whom (including Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim) are already in work and therefore would require plenty of convincing when dealing with their respective clubs.

Obviously it’d be ideal for the process not to drag on too long, especially if the end of the season is nearing and we’re none the wiser as to who’ll replace Klopp, but we can realistically expect the search for a successor to take a few weeks, and it’s too important a task to be merely rushed.

The topic of the next Liverpool manager looks set to dominate the discussion among the fan base for another while yet. All we can do is trust in the club’s hierarchy to get in the best possible candidate to build upon the German’s exceptional work.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!