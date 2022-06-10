‘Looks like’ – Manchester United prepared to end interest in Darwin Nunez claims Red Devils journalist

Manchester United are reportedly willing to end their interest in Darwin Nunez and allow Liverpool to secure a deal for the Uruguayan.

The Reds are favourites to capture the Benfica man’s signature anyway but the Red Devils will no longer attempt to intercept any potential deal, that’s according to GOAL’s James Robson who tweeted: “Looks like United are prepared to leave Liverpool to Nunez. Do not want to get into a bidding war with #lfc #mufc #transfers.”

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier that the Anfield outfit had tabled their first bid for the forward believed to be in the region of £68m, and it’s now a matter of whether the Portuguese outfit are happy with the respective offer.

With Sadio Mane looking to be heading out of the club this summer, attacking reinforcements are necessary in order to ensure Liverpool remain as competitive as possible on all fronts once again next season.

United meanwhile are prepared to move on to other targets at the top end of the pitch and although the reports are suggesting they don’t want to enter into a ‘bidding war’ with the Merseysiders, they’re ultimately accepting defeat after it was rumoured the 22-year-old wants a move to Liverpool.

Former United players are even admitting that Anfield is a more appealing destination compared to Old Trafford at the moment, with the Red Devils without a major trophy since 2017, whilst Jurgen Klopp’s side have tasted a huge amount of success in recent time.

It may now be a matter of time before we see official confirmation about Nunez’ move to Liverpool – we’ll just have to wait and see.

You can see Robson’s tweet below via his official Twitter account:

Looks like United are prepared to leave Liverpool to Nunez. Do not want to get into a bidding war with #lfc#mufc #transfers — James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) June 10, 2022

