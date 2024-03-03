(Video) ‘It shouldn’t happen’ – Keys and Gray do their best to create controversy after late Nunez winner

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points with a 99th minute winner against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

The game was about to finish goalless until substitute Darwin Nunez latched onto the end of the Alexis Mac Allister’s cross to head in the winner and spark wild scenes amongst travelling Kopites at the City Ground.

Forest’s backroom staff rushed onto the pitch following the game to confront referee Paul Tierney and complain about what had happened moments before our No.9’s goal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi had possession of the ball near to Liverpool’s box but Ibou Konate was down in the area clutching his head after being clattered by Ryan Yates during a corner kick moments earlier.

Tierney therefore blew the whistle, which is standard procedure for a head injury, but handed possession back to Caoimhin Kelleher, rather than the hosts, at the restart.

It’s worth mentioning that the referee followed the same process earlier in the game when a Forest player also went down with a knock to the head while Liverpool had possession of the ball.

Richard Keys and Andy Gray love to create a bit of controversy however, especially when Jurgen Klopp’s side is involved!

Check the pair speaking below via @beINSPORTS_EN on X: